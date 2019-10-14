All3media International Signs Deals In Taiwan And Japan

All3media International inked deals for its drama and factual entertainment programming in Taiwan and Japan.

U-NEXT, the VoD and MVNO telecom service in Japan, acquired Informer, Playing for Keeps, and Dark Money. In All3media International’s first deal with Catchplay, the Taiwanese multimedia company picked up the rights to Mrs. Wilson, the three-part drama that has also been obtained by Japan’s Tohokushinsha Film Corporation for its Super! drama channel.

Disney in Japan picked up Travel Guides (Australia) for its satellite channel Dlife, and Wowow secured Celebrity Undercover.