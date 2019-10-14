A+E Announces New Broadcasters For ‘Project Blue Book’ S2

Viasat World and Germany’s RTL picked up the second season of the drama series from A+E Studios. The number of countries set to air the series raises to 165, with broadcasters including Australia’s SBS, New Zealand’s TVNZ, Greece’s OTE, South Korea’s D’Live, and many others.

Executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, Project Blue Book is based on the true investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) conducted by the United States Air Force in the ’50s and ’60s.