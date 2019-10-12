Up The Ladder: FilmRise, Gusto Worldwide Media

FilmRise, the New York-based TV and film company, named Whitney Muroff as director of Global Acquisitions.

In her newly created position, Muroff will oversee multi-territory film and television acquisition opportunities and will collaborate with existing content partners to further the company’s global license and distribution operations. She previously served as manager for Factual Sales & Co-Productions at BBC Studios.

Gusto Worldwide Media appointed David Goldstein (pictured) to the role of chief operation officer.

In his new position starting November 4, Goldstein will helm the company’s international growth in new territories and oversee the operations of the company’s facilities, including studio, test kitchen, post-production services, and more. Goldstein most recently served as president and CEO of Destination Canada.