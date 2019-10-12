Pantaya Acquires ‘Ana’ From Viacom International Studios

Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya acquired comedy series Ana from Viacom International Studios.

Created by and starring Ana De La Reguera, the series follows the daughter of a Mexican beauty queen who pursues her own career as an actress in Hollywood. Ana will be available on Pantaya early next year.

Guillermo Borensztein, VP of Content Sales and Co-Productions of VIS, said, “Following our deals with Amazon and Comedy Central Latin America for the series, we are happy to reach the US Hispanic market by way of this agreement. Working with great partners like Pantaya not only expands our reach but also reinforces our position as industry leaders in development, production and distribution of premium content.”