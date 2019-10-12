Banijay Rights Sells ‘Wisting’ In The U.K.

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, confirmed that Wisting has been picked up by BBC Four in the U.K.

Produced by Cinenord in co-production with Good Company Films, Viaplay, Degeto Film, TV3 Norway, and Ripple World Pictures, the drama is based on Jørn Lier Horst’s books The Caveman and The Hunting Dogs. The series follows a homicide detective who takes on the most challenging case of his career as he pursues a wanted American serial killer.

Chris Stewart, commercial director at Banijay Rights, commented, “Wisting is a multi-layered drama. that is sure to keep BBC audiences in suspense throughout. It’s a classic cat and mouse thriller interwoven with some scintillating character performances from a stellar cast. I’m sure the U.K. viewers will enthusiastically embrace this fantastic screen adaptation.”