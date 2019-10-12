AMC Studios Inks Deal For ‘The Walking Dead’ Series With Amazon

AMC Studios announced the international sale of the third TV series from The Walking Dead universe.

Amazon Prime Video will carry the series across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, excluding Spain and Portugal. Additionally, AMC Networks International will air the series on AMC in Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. The 10-episode series is currently in production in the U.S. It will be distributed by AMC Studios and will broadcast in North America on AMC.

Valerie Cabrera, senior vice president of Worldwide Content Distribution for AMC Studios, commented, “The Walking Dead represents some of the most compelling and coveted IP in the world, so we are extremely thrilled to have lined up international distribution of the third television series in the expanding universe of The Walking Dead with Amazon Prime Video and AMC Networks International.”