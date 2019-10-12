A+E Networks Signs Broadcast Deals For ‘Damian Lewis’

A+E Networks and A+E Networks U.K. secured international broadcasters for Damian Lewis: Spy Wars.

Produced by Alaska TV in association with Rookery Productions, the factual series features Damian Lewis as he unpacks thrilling covert missions from modern-day history, such as the most notorious spy exchange of recent times to the fake film production that freed Americans during the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

New broadcasters for the series include History and Blaze in the U.K., Blue Ant in Canada, POP TV in Slovenia, Bilibil in China, TVNZ in New Zealand, and Historia and Atresmedia in Spain.