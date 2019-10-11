MIPCOM: SPI International Moves Forward With ‘Mister Mayfair’

SPI International operates 40 television channels, digital services, and distributes content across six continents.

More recently, the company has started co-producing new TV series and movies with director and producer Philippe Martinez. The partnership encompasses four productions, the first of which is Mister Mayfair, a trilogy revolving around a former New York gangster who becomes a London nightclub owner. Other titles to come out of the partnership include sci-fi series Salvage Marines, sci-fi action-comedy Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, and crime trilogy Miss Willoughby and Bentley.

Previously, through a partnership with Turkish producer Ay Yapim, SPI International launched Timeless Drama Channel, its first global drama channel dedicated solely to Turkish TV series. The channel showcases dramas such as Karadayi, Black Money Love, Kurt Seyit & Shura, and more.