MIPCOM: Rai Com Presents ‘Angela’

Rai Com will be at MIPCOM with a wide variety of new features and productions, such as Angela (pictured), a drama series about a powerful woman who witnesses the murder of a couple and feels obliged to take care of their two children.

Set in Naples, Commissario Ricciardi (Il Commissario Ricciardi) follows the titular detective, who has been gifted with the ability to see ghosts and listen to their thoughts.Family drama Live and Let Live (Vivi e Lascia Vivere) finds 50-year-old Elena discovering that her husband has been leading a double life with a second family abroad.

Seasons one and two of period drama Escape From Mafia (Vita Promessa) revolves around Carmela and Salvatore Carrizzo as they move their family to New York and live through the Great Depression. Ladies’ Paradise (Il Paradiso delle Signore) is set in a flourishing Milan department store where a young woman has gone to work after leaving her hometown. Stand R7.D5