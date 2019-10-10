MIPCOM: NBCUniversal Welcomes ‘Almost Family’

NBCUniversal International Distribution will be at MIPCOM with tons of new series in tow.

Almost Family (pictured) follows Julia Bechley, an only child whose life is turned upside side when her father, a well-known fertility doctor, divulges that he used his own genetic material to conceive dozens of children throughout of his career. When her half-siblings start coming forward, Julia tries to bond with them. Drama Bluff City Law tells the tale of Sydney Strait, a brilliant attorney who used to work at her father Elijah’s law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. When her mom dies unexpectedly, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his firm.

When Scott, a loving father of four, has a health scare, he calls on his closest friends to form a Council of Dads who can act as back-up dads for every stage of his family’s life. Set in the rarefied world of global finance, Devils centers on charismatic trader Massimo Ruggero. To clear his name from scandal, Massimo joins forces with Sofia, a hacker-journalist at a whistle-blowing website, and learns that his set-up seems to be linked to a vast political game plan, underpinning a covert financial war playing out across continents.

Animated comedy Duncanville revolves around 15-year-old Duncan Harris, who must navigate raging hormones, an unrequited crush, his quirky family, and the hilarious fantasies of his adolescent mind. Stand P4.C4