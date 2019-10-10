MIPCOM: Multicom Highlights ‘Blood 13’

Multicom Entertainment Group heads to the Palais with several hundred hours of content that it recently acquired.

Topping its slate is The Archive, a channel dedicated to rare, retro, and 4K-restored films and classic TV. The Grapevine channel will enlighten, touch, and inspire with its hundreds of documentaries, specials, and unscripted series on every subject around the world.

Remarkable Life of John Weld tells the true story of one man who went from a being a stuntman during Hollywood’s golden era to a journalist and novelist whose adventures introduced him to some of the most influential figures of the 20th century. An Australian living in Los Angeles organizes an audition at the San Francisco Ballet Company for her younger brother in For Now. The siblings, who are still grieving the deaths of their beloved parents, are joined by a group of friends for a California road trip.

Blood 13 (pictured) focuses on a reckless female detective who faces a gruesome crime scene in a basement bathroom during a murder investigation. When a fellow detective insists that her case is but a small piece of a larger killing spree, she puts herself in the killer’s sights to bring him to justice.