MIPCOM: Mediaset Bets On ‘Power Games’

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution will present a vast catalog of series, ranging from crime thrillers and political dramas to sensational romances and period pieces.

Season two of Rosy Abate finds Rosy, who, after six years of prison, is finally able to embrace her son Leonardo. Now an adolescent, Leonardo develops a dangerous relationship with the daughter of a mafia boss. Kidnapped By Justice (L’amore strappato) is the story of a mother’s courage to prove her husband’s innocence, as he has been falsely accused of sexual abuse against his daughter. She will also fight to get her daughter, who has been put up for adoption.

In The Silence of Water (Il silenzio dell’acqua), a young girl’s disappearance exposes the dark side to a respectable village by the sea. Love And Sacrifice (Sacrificio d’amore) is a period drama set in the last year of the Belle Époque, among the Carrara marble quarries, where the series protagonists live out their intense passions.

Political drama Power Games (Juegos de Poder) portrays the presidential campaign of a candidate who is struck by tragedy and faces a family dilemma (pictured). He must decide whether to defend his children or uphold his values and ideals as a politician.