MIPCOM: Kanal D Shows A ‘Ruthless City’

Kanal D International will be at the Palais with a slew of series from family dramas to thrilling romances.

In Ruthless City (pictured), Seher, a mother of two daughters, experiences something truly traumatic. Seher’s mother-in-law attempts to sell one of her daughters to a wealthy man, and this unexpected transaction will test every member of both of their families.

Ayse, who comes from a poor, working-class family, busts her boyfriend canoodling with her best friend. Afterwards, she plots to marry Kerem, a man whose family owns a successful textile factory, and ensnare him in her Love Trap. Asli, a young and idealistic doctor, meets Ferhat, who works as a hitman for his uncle, when she is forced to operate on a man that Ferhat shot. In order to save her own life, Asli must marry Ferhat, and the two discover the Price of Passion.

Wounded Love is the story of a tragic hero, who is condemned to watch his family’s ruin. The romantic drama weaves together the accounts of a father abandoned by his family and his true love, and a pregnant woman who must accept an unwanted marriage proposal. Stand R9.A32