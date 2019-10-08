MIPCOM: Federation Kids & Family Plays With ‘Squish’

Federation Kids & Family, a division of Federation Entertainment, distributes kids’ content from third parties and its sister production company, Cottonwood Media.

The kids’ unit will be at the Palais with a catalog featuring Find Me In Paris (pictured), a tween drama series about a time-travelling ballerina and princess, who becomes trapped in modern-day Paris, where she prepares for the Choreographers Grand Prix. Animated edutainment special The Star of Andra and Tati tells the true account of two sisters who were sent to Auschwitz during World War II and were later reunited with their parents.

Based on the original books by Jennifer and Matthew Holm, Squish revolves around single-celled school kids of Small Pond and their adventures. Slapstick comedy The Ollie & Moon Show mixes 2D animation with live action to focus on two cats who travel across the world to show children the joys of friendship and fun.

Teen drama series Love, Divina portrays a kind and conscientious teenager who takes a group of homeless children under her wing. Living with her friends and her long-lost grandmother, Divina also dreams of becoming a pop star.