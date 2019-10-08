MIPCOM: Disney Latin America is ‘NeXt’

Disney Media Distribution – Latin America brings a dramatic slate to the Croisette, headlined by Stumptown (pictured). Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, the show follows Dex Parios, a sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother that she cares for in Portland, Oregon.

Oscar Naranjo’s fight against global crimes had people calling him the best police officer in the world in drama El General Naranjo. The alliance between the Colombian police and international agencies allowed him to hunt down criminals of all kinds. Emergence introduces a police chief who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she could ever have imagined.

NeXt is a fast-paced thriller about a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity agent and her team in an effort to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis. In Deadpool 2, the wisecracking anti-hero teams up with a motley group of mutants in order to save a rebellious teenage mutant a genetically enhanced super-solider. Stand C14