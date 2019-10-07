MIPCOM: Celebrate The ‘Grammys’ With Alfred Haber

Alfred Haber Distribution represents annual event and music specials from U.S. networks.

Broadcast in over 190 territories around the world, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards (pictured) brings the music industry’s biggest names to the big screen. From the creator of Ghost Adventures comes Help! My House Is Haunted, the spine-tingling reality series that helps families face supernatural crises.

In Shallow Grave, the police piece together facts behind murders where the victim’s bodies have been transported elsewhere. Top musical celebrities honor the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s 1968 “Comeback Special” with the Elvis All-Star Tribute.

In bublé!, singer, songwriter, and superstar Michael Bublé takes classic songs, like “Fly Me to the Moon” and “My Funny Valentine,” to the stage along with his own popular hits. Stand P-1.L50