MIPCOM: ATV Brings ‘Love and Secrets’ to the Palais

ATV is offering up a dramatic slate headlined by drama Hercai (pictured), in which Reyyan, the granddaughter of the Sadoglu family, one of the strongest families in Midyat, falls for Miran. But after just one night of wedded bliss, Miran ends the relationship, because Reyyan’s father had killed Miran’s mother and father many years ago.

Love and Secrets revolves around Sevda, who steals money in order to rescue her kidnapped brother, and Ali, a former orphan who is unaware that his own brother runs a gang. Nefes was a child bride sold to an abusive businessman in Lifeline. Although she tries, she repeatedly fails to escape with her young son.

Drama Foster Mother follows Alev, an ambitious young university student whose mistakes result in an unwanted pregnancy. Hizir tries to balance time between his wife and girlfriend in drama series Grand Family. Stand P-1.J2