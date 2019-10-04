Rakuten Presents ‘Matchday’ Documentary

Rakuten and FC Barcelona announced the launch of Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona.

Produced by Barca Studios in collaboration with Kosmos Studios, and Rakuten in association with Rakuten H Collective Studio and Producciones del Barrio, the documentary series follows the club through its 2018-2019 season, with behind-the-scenes footage and insight. The series also brings viewers into the private lives of players, with personal moments with Luis Suarez, Leo Messi, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, and more.

Matchday will debut on Rakuten TV in Europe starting in November, followed by a Japanese premiere. Rakuten will oversee global distribution.