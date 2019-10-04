GMA’s ‘The Way To Your Heart’ Airs In The Dominican Republic

GMA Worldwide secured a distribution partnership with Latin Media Corp. (LMC) for its drama The Way To Your Heart (Onanay).

Family drama series The Way To Your Heart follows a mother with achondroplastic dwarfism who is looking for acceptance from her daughter. The Spanish-dubbed version will air under the title of El Amor Mas Grande on Color Vision 9 in the Dominican Republic beginning October 7, 2019.

GMA Worldwide previously inked deals with LMC for its drama series The Heart Knows (Un Corazon Especial) and Stay With Me (Quedate A Mi Lado).