Up The Ladder: Katz Networks

Katz Networks made new executive appointments in its Original Programming division.

David Hudson (pictured) has been named executive vice president, Original Programming. In his new position, Hudson will oversee development and production of all original programming, cover scripted and unscripted series, movies, and specials, for Bounce, Sugar, Court TV, Court TV Mystery, Grit, and Laff. Previously, he has worked 12 years in various positions for TNT and TBS, most recently as senior vice president of Late Night and Specials.

Katz Networks also appointed Sophia Kateris Kelley to senior vice president of Original Programming. Prior to her new position, Kelley served as senior vice president of Programming at UPtv.