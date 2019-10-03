Quintus Media Inks International Documentary Sales

Quintus Media signed a slew of agreements for its factual content with documentary channels.

Poland’s Spektrum picked up a documentary package, acquiring titles such as The Most Dangerous Ways to School (pictured) and Planet School. ProSiebenSat.1’s documentary channel Kabel Eins Doku (K1 Doku) secured Black Ops and CIA Declassified.

Quintus Media also closed a licensing agreement with National Geographic Eastern Europe for seasons one and two of Exceptional Engineering.