Power Picks Up ‘Joshua v Klitschko: Return to Wembley’

Power Entertainment acquired the global distribution rights to Joshua v Klitschko: Return to Wembley.

The documentary features two of the world’s greatest boxers, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, as they revisit their April 2017 world title match. The insightful documentary delves into what really happened in the ring that night.

Steve Turney, SVP of Sales and Acquisitions for Power Entertainment, commented, “We’re thrilled to be representing such a high quality program about two of the world’s great sporting personalities. Both boxers are global icons as well as fantastic role models and this powerful, inspiring documentary deserves to reach its rightful audience.”