eOne Acquires ‘Between Two Worlds’

Entertainment One (eOne) obtained the international distribution rights to Between Two Worlds.

Produced by Seven Studios for Seven Network, the 10-part drama series about two disparate worlds. Cate Walford, played by Hermione Norris, and her business tycoon husband have a tempestuous home life. Their tangled relationship collides with the world of a widow and her football star son and musical daughter.

Noel Hedges, EVP of Acquisitions, International Distribution, who brokered the deal, commented, “Between Two Worlds offers us a glimpse into the rare and privileged world of the super-rich and is a fantastically gripping saga presented by one of the best storytellers in the business. We are thrilled to bring the show to the international market and partner with Seven Studios on such a bold series.”