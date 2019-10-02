Up The Ladder: Fred Rogers Productions, Flame Distribution

Fred Rogers Productions brought on Christopher Arnold (pictured) for the role of COO.

In his new position, Arnold will oversee the company’s internal and external operations, manage several of the organization’s divisions, and work to implement the company’s strategic plan. Before Fred Rogers Productions, Arnold served as general counsel and vice president of Human Resources for Schell Games.

Flame Distribution appointed Alicia Lee to VP of Content Sales, Asia.

Reporting to Fiona Gilroy, Content Sales & Acquisitions director, Lee will be based out of the company’s Singapore office. Prior to joining Flame, Lee served at Bomanbridge Media and has had extensive experience in acquisition roles at Asian Food Channel and Scripps Network Interactive Asia.