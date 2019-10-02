Production Begins For ‘Los Internacionales’

Viacom International Studios, The Mediapro Studio, Telecom, and Olympusat confirmed that production has started for Los Internacionales.

Based on the journalistic account by Nahuel Gallota, the co-production revolves around notorious Colombian criminals who travel to Argentina amidst political and economic crisis. Los Internacionales stars Cecilia Roth, Juan Pablo Shuk, and Rafa Ferro, among an ensemble cast.

The series will air on Telefe and OnDemand by Flow, Telecom’s multiplatform service.