Kew Media Inks Distribution Partnership With Participant

Kew Media Distribution entered a multi-year distribution agreement with Participant.

As part of the deal, Kew Media acquired the global television and digital rights to limited new projects from Participant and its library. Titles covered in the deal include Food, Inc. (pictured), Pressure Cooker, 3 ½ Minutes, 12 Bullets and Circumstance, The Great Invisible, and The World According to Sesame Street.

Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, commented, “Participant’s content really resonates with the growing voice of the ‘conscious consumer’ around the world. We look forward to working with them to grow that audience and to help bring global awareness to a multitude of topics through their high-end documentaries and fiction features.”