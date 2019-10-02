BBC And Telefonica Pick Up ‘Country Music’ Doc

PBS International closed several international sales for Country Music, the documentary series directed by Ken Burns.

Recent buyers include the U.K.’s BBC, Australia’s SBS, Spain’s Telefonica, Denmark’s DR, Norway’s NRK, Ireland’s RTE, Sweden’s SVT, and the Emirates. Produced by Burns with his long-time collaborators Dayton Duncan and Julie Dunfey, the docu-series returns to the genre’s early days, exploring how country music has developed and how it has spoken to the times.

Tom Koch, vice president at PBS International, said, “Ken and Dayton take us on an entertaining journey through history with an intimate look at so many incredible people from Dolly Parton to Johnny Cash and even Elvis. The stories in this series will speak to viewers around the world from different backgrounds and experiences.”