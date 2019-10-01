Studio 100, Little Airplane, And Fantawild Develop ‘Doctor Space’

Studio 100 Media, Little Airplane Productions, and Fantawild Animations will collaborate on and co-invest in new animated comedy Doctor Space.

Created by Josh Selig, CEO of Little Airplane, Doctor Space revolves around a brilliant 9-year-old doctor and his ER team of oddballs, as they treat bizarre alien ailments. Doctor Space is the first series from Selig following the acquisition of Little Airplane by Studio 100.

Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media, said, “For me, Doctor Space is one of the most hilarious, whacky and witty show concepts that I have seen lately. Collaborating with the brilliant teams of Fantawild and Little Airplane on the series and IP will be extraordinary.”