MISTCO Presents ‘Melek: A Mother’s Struggle’

MISTCO, the official distributor of TRT, is introducing its new drama for the international market.

In Melek: A Mother’s Struggle, Melek elopes to Germany with the man she loves, instead of following through with her arranged marriage. Years later, when Melek learns she has cancer, her husband of many years and the father of her three children decides to divorce her, leaving her with nothing.

Aysegul Tuzun, vice president of Sales and Marketing, remarked, “We are very excited to represent such a series, as it adopts a very emotional and universal story. This touching series covers many elements, such as maternal sacrifices, cultural conflict, and family tradition. I’m confident that we will receive a lot of interest globally.”