BBC Two Commissions ‘Motherland’ For Season Three

BBC Two commissioned a third season of Motherland.

Produced by Merman Production with Delightful Industries, the comedy series depicts the unromantic side of being a parent, like the juggling of careers and childcare. The second season of the series will air on BBC Two on October 7, 2019. Lionsgate holds worldwide distribution rights to the series.

Shane Allen, controller of Comedy Commissioning, commented, “Series 2 has the sharpest and paciest writing which places our relentlessly inept ensemble in to ever inventive heights of degradation, we want more and we want it as soon as possible.”