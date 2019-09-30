ABS-CBN And Electric Entertainment Partner On ‘Off Tropic’

ABS-CBN entered a strategic partnership with the U.S.-based Electric Entertainment to produce the crime series Off Tropic.

Filmed in Cebu, a city in the southern Philippines, Off Tropic will air in the U.S. on WGN America. Dean Devlin, the chief executive officer of Electric Entertainment, will serve as executive producer and will write the first two episodes, as well as direct the series’ finale.

Devlin remarked, “We chose to partner with ABS-CBN because they have been so instrumental in the development of talent here both in front and behind the camera. I think they have the most experience and they have just been amazing partners. This is going to change the way people perceive the entertainment business in the Philippines.”

Pictured: Actor Christian Kane, ABS-CBN head of broadcast Cory V. Vidanes, Francis de la Torre, ABS-CBN chairman Mark L. Lopez, Dean Devlin, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, Steve Lee, and ABS-CBN head of international scripted formats and co-production division Ruel S. Bayani.