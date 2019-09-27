Bomanbridge Sells 300 Hours Of Content

Bomanbridge Media secured deals for 300 hours of content.

Australia’s Foxtel acquired Paul Goes To Hollywood. SBS Australia and Fox Netherlands each picked up Donal Skehan’s Asian Baking Adventures. SBS Australia and Nat Geo People Asia also obtained Delicacy Hunter. BBC Worldwide and India’s Network 18 will broadcast Extraordinary Places To Eat. Additionally, Discovery Asia and Network 18 acquired Designing Paradise.

Further sales announcements include Sony Animax Asia picking up season three of Yokai Watch and Yokai Watch ‘Shadow Side,’ and Korea Telecom acquiring Smighties.