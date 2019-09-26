Viacom Inks Deal With YouTube Originals

Viacom International Studios secured a deal with YouTube Originals to develop The New Future Ex Porta Actor.

Filmed in Brazil, the new original production will follow a team of acting coaches as they travel throughout the country in search of a new comedian to join the Porta Dos Fundos cast. The reality show will be available on Porta Dos Fundos‘ YouTube channel.

Tereza Gonzalez, senior director at Viacom International Studios, said, “This agreement with YouTube Originals demonstrates that our passion for creating high-quality and funny content is as big as our will to keep our audiences laughing out loud. Porta Dos Fundos‘ success as a brand has been built through YouTube and we are thrilled to continue working with them to bring more exclusive original content to our fans through their platform.”