Thai Adaptation Of ‘Abandoned’ Wins Maya Award

Nippon TV announced that the Thai adaptation of its drama series Abandoned won the award for Best Drama for Family and Society at the Maya Awards 2019.

The Thai version marked the first time a Nippon TV scripted format was adapted in Southeast Asia. Abandoned tells the stories of children who face the challenges of living in an orphanage. The Thai adaptation aired on Line TV this past spring.

Thiti Sutthikulphanich, executive producer for JSL, said, “We are truly delighted with the award. It’s quite rare in Thailand that this type of drama would be so well received. The feedback from the audiences have been really great. So what we have achieved so far is something extraordinary.”