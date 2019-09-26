Acorn TV And Sky NZ Commission ‘The Sounds’

Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) and Sky NZ have partnered to commission new thriller The Sounds.

Co-produced by All3media’s New Zealand production company South Pacific Pictures and Shaftesbury, The Sounds follows Maggie and Tom Cabbott as they move to the town of Pelorus in the hopes of starting a new business, but plans go awry when Tom disappears. AME has secured all rights in the U.S., Ireland, and the U.K., as well as secondary rights in Australia, and home entertainment and non-exclusive SVoD rights in New Zealand. The Sounds debuts in 2020 on Acorn TV in the U.S. and on Sky NZ in New Zealand.

All3media International will handle distribution for the rest of the world.