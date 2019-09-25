MISTCO Introduces ‘My Champion’

MISTCO, the official distributor for TRT, will be presenting a brand new drama this fall.

Starring Tolgahan Sayisman and Yildiz Cagri Atiksoy in lead roles, My Champion tells the moving account of a former boxer who returns to the ring in order to save his son’s life. After losing his wife, Kafkas must take on tough matches to continue to care for his son.

Aysegul Tuzun, vice president of Sales and Marketing at MISTCO, commented, “Like Hold My Hand, we are sure that the series will grab the audience’s attention with its touching story. We look forward to the success of our new series on the international platform.”