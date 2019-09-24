SPI/FilmBox Pushes Movies And Series In Content Strategy

SPI International announced its content production strategy, which foregrounds several movies and TV series.

This latest announcement follows the company’s earlier disclosure to invest in film and TV series production and its partnership with director and producer Philippe Martinez. Among the four productions resulting from this partnership, the first to be highlighted in this strategy is the gangster comedy Mister Mayfair, a trilogy directed by Martinez and produced in partnership with SPI International, Goldfinch, and 365 Flix International. The other productions include Salvage Marines, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, and Miss Willoughby and Bentley. Loni Farhi, president of SPI International, commented, “We believe that we have found something extraordinary in our partnership with Philippe. His creativity and work ethic along with his artistic approach to film-making helps us bring to life entertaining and multi-dimensional stories that will delight audiences worldwide.”