Comedy Central LATAM Starts ‘Se Rentan Cuartos’ Production

Comedy Central Latin America began production on its first Mexican scripted comedy series.

Produced by Viacom International Studios for Comedy Central, Se Rentan Cuartos revolves around a wealthy family that has gone bankrupt, leaving them to take refuge at the only property they have left, a guesthouse. The matriarch of the family, Graciela, must keep her family together, while adjusting to this new lifestyle.

Se Rentan Cuartos will air throughout Latin America exclusively on Comedy Central on October 30, 2019.