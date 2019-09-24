AFM To Feature Paramount Exec In Keynote Address

The American Film Market (AFM) revealed the programming lineup for its 40th edition, which will be held from November 6-13, 2019.

This year, the market will showcase industry experts and decision makers in a variety of panel discussions. On November 12, the AFM’s Distribution Conference will highlight a new addition, “The Rise of AVoD” panel, with Pluto TV’s Jeff Shultz, Tubi TV’s Adam Lewinson, Vudu’s Julian Franco, Xumo’s Anthony Layser, and Gunpowder & Sky’s Floris Bauer. The AFM also announced Ted Schilowitz, XR expert and futurist at Paramount Pictures, as a keynote speaker on November 9.

AFM programming will also include a half-day Television Conference, with executives from The History Channel, MarVista Entertainment, and more.