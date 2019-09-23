HBO And Amazon Series Win Big At 2019 Emmys

The 71st Emmy Awards took place last night, with HBO and Amazon series taking home several of the awards.

HBO’s Game of Thrones won 12 honors, followed by another HBO series, Chernobyl, with 10. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won eight awards, with Fleabag becoming a surprise triumph. The awards for Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series went to Fleabag and Game of Thrones, respectively.

Lead actor awards went to Billy Porter for his performance in Pose and Bill Hader for Barry. Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were both recognized for their lead roles in Killing Eve and Fleabag, respectively.

