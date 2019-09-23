Disney Junior Picks Up Boat Rocker’s ‘Dino Ranch’

Disney Junior U.S. picked up Boat Rocker Studios‘ new animated preschool series Dino Ranch.

Produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios, Dino Ranch follows the Cassidy family as they learn the ropes of ranch life among dinosaur wildlife. Currently in pre-production, the animated series will debut on Disney Junior U.S. in 2021, with an international rollout to follow. Boat Rocker Studios is handling worldwide distribution, as well as brand and licensing.

Jon Rutherford, managing director and president of Rights at Boat Rocker Studios, remarked, “We are delighted to be working with Disney on Dino Ranch as they are the perfect platform to help us launch this entertaining new show in the U.S. Matt’s unique vision of combining cowboys/cowgirls and dinosaurs has huge global appeal, and we look forward to building Dino Ranch into a global franchise!”