Paramount To Distribute ‘The F**k-It List’

A special screening for Awesomeness Films’ The F**k-It List took place at the Paramount lot in Hollywood, California.

Directed by Michael Duggan, The F**k-It List follows a high school senior as he watches his senior prank go terribly wrong, jeopardizing the future he has worked so hard for. The filmmakers, writers, and cast were in attendance for the screening, including Duggan, Dan McDermott, Laura Bell Bundy, Natalie Zea, Peter Facinelli, Marcus Scribner, Amanda Grace Benitez, Madison Iseman, and Eli Brown, among others.

Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution will distribute the movie.