Int’l Emmy Nominees Announced

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the nominees for the 2019 International Emmy Awards.

Across 11 categories, the 44 nominees come from 21 countries, spanning from Argentina and Brazil to Singapore and Turkey. Drama series nominated include season three of 1 Contra Todos (One Against All), Bad Banks, McMafia, and Sacred Games. The nominees in the Telenovela category are 100 Dias Para Enamorarse (100 Days to Fall in Love), La Reina del Flow, The River, and Vidas Opostas (Tangled Lives). Comedy nominees include Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover), FAM!, Kupa Rashit (Checkout!), and season two of Workin’ Moms. Find the complete list of nominees online.

The International Emmy Awards will also present special awards to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and Game of Thrones creators and showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The black-tie ceremony for the winners will take place on November 25, 2019.