Armoza Formats Launches ‘Queens of Love

Armoza Formats launched its new dating show Queens of Love.

Developed by Armoza, the dating format brings three drag queens to offer relationship insight to troubled singles. The three queens will analyze and critique each suitor so that the show’s participants find their perfect match.

Nehama Cohen, head of Development at Armoza Formats, said, “With the introduction of the drag queens and their out-of-the-box thinking, the format provides incredibly entertaining yet authentic dating experiences. The viewers will be hanging on to every word, waiting to hear the queens’ hilarious and shameless outlook on dating.”