Acorn TV Reaches One Million Subscriber Milestone

AMC Networks‘ Acorn TV has landed a new milestone, surpassing over one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Acorn TV has expanded its distribution channels, with an increased availability on Apple TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video in Canada, and other platforms. Recent Acorn TV originals include true-crime drama Manhunt (pictured), British mystery series Queens pf Mystery, the detective drama London Kills, and Australian period drama A Place to Call Home, among many others.

Miguel Penella, president of Global Direct-to-Consumer at AMC Networks, commented, “Since its launch, Acorn TV has led the way for streamers focused on a specialized audience. Surpassing one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada is a major milestone which underscores that subscribers love the trusted Acorn TV experience filled with highly entertaining and captivating original and exclusive entertainment. Acorn TV’s strong momentum, coupled with the growth of our other targeted SVoD services – Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC – further underscores that the special interest SVoD market is growing and has vast potential, including some meaningful advantages over general interest SVoD. AMC Networks is just beginning to tap the potential universe for these services.”