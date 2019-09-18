Up The Ladder: FOX Entertainment

FOX Entertainment has made new executive appointments in its Comedy and Animation divisions.

Julia Franz has been brought on as senior vice president, Comedy, and Daniel Weidenfeld has joined as senior vice president, Animation. Franz will oversee all production and development of comedy projects for the network, while Weidenfeld will be responsible for the network’s animation content.

Prior to joining FOX, Franz served as head of Development for Spectrum Originals. Over the past decade, Weidenfeld has served as a writer and producer for several series, including Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf, The Eric Andre Show, and Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.