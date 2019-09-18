Escape Network Rebrands As Court TV Mystery

Katz Networks, part of the E.W. Scripps Company, announced the rebrand of Escape as Court TV Mystery, as of September 30, 2019.

Court TV Mystery will continue to focus on true-crime content, with its lineup including The First 48, Forensic Files, American Greed, and Unsolved Mysteries, among others.

Jonathan Katz, president and chief executive officer of Katz Networks, stated, “We have begun producing true-crime docuseries and documentaries for Court TV, drawing from the nearly 100,000 hours of footage in the original network library. This compelling content will premiere on Court TV then have a home on Court TV Mystery, giving the millions of consumers who are hungry for the real-life drama of true-crime programming more opportunities to watch and enjoy it.”