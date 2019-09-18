CBC Series ‘The Trickster’ Begins Production

Sienna Films and Streel Films revealed casting for the new CBC original series The Trickster, with production having recently begun.

Based on the novel Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson, the series revolves around Jared, an Indigenous teenager who is trying to keep his dysfunctional family together by working an after-school job and selling ecstasy. Balancing the needs of his self-medicating mom, unemployable dad, and new girlfriend, Jared also begins to experience supernatural events that will force him to question reality. The cast includes Joel Oulette, Crystle Lightning, Craig Lauzon, Kalani Queypo, and Anna Lambe, among others.

Kew Media Distribution will oversee international sales for territories outside of Canada. The Trickster will arrive on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service in 2020.