Ankama Launches International Sales Unit

Ankama launched a new distribution unit, Planet Nemo by Ankama, led by industry veteran Marie Conge.

Dedicated to the international sales of Ankama and Planet Nemo by Ankama, the unit will also market programming from third-party producers. Conge will spearhead the international sales and acquisitions strategy and she has brought on Alice Curie, a former Turner executive, to serve as International Sales manager. The unit’s catalog includes series such as new magical comedy Abraca (pictured), Wakfu, Doodleboo, and Rita & Whatsit, among others.

Conge commented, “It seemed essential to us to launch this new distribution brand, uniting the strengths of Ankama and Planet Nemo in an increasingly fragmented distribution market in order to serve all kids and family over the world.”