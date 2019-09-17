Showrunner Darren Star To Keynote MIPCOM

Reed MIDEM announced that Darren Star has been added to the lineup of speakers for the Media Mastermind Keynotes at this year’s MIPCOM.

The fall market’s conference programming is organized under the theme of “The Streaming Offensive,” highlighting conversations around the change in global distribution models, content production and licensing, and the impact of direct-to-consumer platforms.

Star is the creator and executive producer of series, such as Beverly Hills 90201, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City, and is currently in production for the upcoming Paramount Network series Emily in Paris. For his keynote session, he will be in conversation with Jill Offman, executive vice president of Paramount Network International and Comedy Central International.